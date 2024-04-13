Entregaron escrituras de Valle Medio en IPPV

Regionales - Luis Beltrán 13 de abril de 2024
En la mañana del viernes  en los espacios de Desarrollo Humano y Articulación Solidaria de la Municipalidad de Luis Beltrán, el Gobierno de la Provincia de Rio Negro a través del Instituto de Planificación y Promoción de la Vivienda, hizo entrega de escrituras de propiedad a 12 familias beltranences.
Allí presidieron el acto el Gobernador de la Provincia Alberto Weretilneck junto al Intendente Municipal Robin del Rio, Ministro de Obras Publicas Alejandro Echarren, Legislador Gustavo San Román y el Interventor Mariano Lavin acompañado del equipo IPPV.

Las Familias que recibieron las escrituras fueron 

-ARBELOA ISIDRO-REYES ROMERO DELIA 
-GALVAN MILTON- BENITEZ ALEJANDRA 
-MOGLIANESI MARIA ALEJANDRA 
-LABRADA SILVIA 
-URRUTIA LORENA 
-FERNANDEZ OSCAR 
-FIGUEROA MANUEL- FUENTEALBA VERONICA 
-VIVIER NESTOR-BARRERA CLAUDIA 
-GUENCHENEN AZUCENA 
-SABATTINI GRACIELA-NOVOA CLAUDIO 
-CASELLA ZULEMA-LOPEZ WALTER 
-CARDOZO VERONICA-SACKS JOSE

“Las escrituras nos da la posibilidad de resguardar la propiedad de la familia. Es una gran satisfacción, quiero felicitarlos a ustedes y también al Gobernador por haber trabajado con mucha responsabilidad, seriedad y rapidez”, expreso el intendente Municipal Robin del Rio.

