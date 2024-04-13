Entregaron escrituras de Valle Medio en IPPV
Allí presidieron el acto el Gobernador de la Provincia Alberto Weretilneck junto al Intendente Municipal Robin del Rio, Ministro de Obras Publicas Alejandro Echarren, Legislador Gustavo San Román y el Interventor Mariano Lavin acompañado del equipo IPPV.
Las Familias que recibieron las escrituras fueron
-ARBELOA ISIDRO-REYES ROMERO DELIA
-GALVAN MILTON- BENITEZ ALEJANDRA
-MOGLIANESI MARIA ALEJANDRA
-LABRADA SILVIA
-URRUTIA LORENA
-FERNANDEZ OSCAR
-FIGUEROA MANUEL- FUENTEALBA VERONICA
-VIVIER NESTOR-BARRERA CLAUDIA
-GUENCHENEN AZUCENA
-SABATTINI GRACIELA-NOVOA CLAUDIO
-CASELLA ZULEMA-LOPEZ WALTER
-CARDOZO VERONICA-SACKS JOSE
“Las escrituras nos da la posibilidad de resguardar la propiedad de la familia. Es una gran satisfacción, quiero felicitarlos a ustedes y también al Gobernador por haber trabajado con mucha responsabilidad, seriedad y rapidez”, expreso el intendente Municipal Robin del Rio.