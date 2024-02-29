Limpieza de terrenos baldíos
Por medio del presente se solicita a los vecinos a que den cumplimiento y procedan a la limpieza/desmalezamiento de sus terrenos baldíos para evitar la proliferación de insectos, que se produzcan hechos de inseguridad, incendios y microbasurales.
En caso de incumplimiento, la Municipalidad realizará la limpieza y posteriormente comunicará a la Secretaría de Hacienda, a los efectos de incorporar el costo del servicio en las tasas retributivas y al Juzgado de Faltas para la aplicación de multas por infracción a la ordenanza en cuestión.
Se solicita a los propietarios de terrenos baldíos, cumplan con la legislación vigente a fin de evitar inconvenientes y al mismo tiempo realizar un aporte importante al bienestar general de los choelenses.
Asimismo, se notifica en primera instancia a los propietarios de lotes con las siguientes nomenclaturas catastrales a que procedan en el término de SIETE (7) días corridos a la limpieza de sus terrenos baldíos;
NOMENCLATURA DIRECCION
081-E-970-01-000 ESTACION CHOELE CHOEL N°805
081-E-970-03-000 ESTACION CHOELE CHOEL N°845
081-E-970-04-000 ESTACION CHOELE CHOEL N°855
081-E-970-07-000 DR. LUIS ROSSIGNOLI N°490
081-E-970-13-14-000 LOS TEHUELCHES N°880
081-E-970-17-000 LOS TEHUELCHES N° 840
081-E-970-20-000 EUGENIO BONARDO N° 415
081-E-970-21-000 EUGENIO BONARDO N° 425
081-E-970-22-000 EUGENIO BONARDO N° 445
081-E-970-24-000 EUGENIO BONARDO Nº 475
081-E-972-01-21-000 CAMINO DE LA ESRACION Nº 395
081-E-972-02-03 LOS TEHUELCHES Nº 39
081-E-972-07-000 VICTOIO D INCA Nº 360
081-E-972-09-000 VICTORIO D INCA Nº 340
081-E-972-11-000 ANSELMA MUÑOZ Nº 48
081-E-972-14-000 ANSELMA MUÑOZ Nº 42
081-E-972-16-000 CAMINO DE LA ESTACION Nº 315
081-E-972-18-000 CAMINO DE LA ESTACION Nº 345
081-E-982-04-000 VICTORIO D INCA Nº 270
081-E-982-05-000 VICTORIO D INCA Nº 260
081-E-982-12-000 CAMINO DE LA ESTACION Nº 215
081-E-982-13-000 CAMINO DE LA ESTACION Nº 225
081-E-982-14-000 CAMINO DE LA ESTACION Nº 245
081-E-982-15-000 CAMINO DE LA ESTACION Nº 255
081-E-982-16-000 CAMINO DE LA ESTACION Nº 275
081-E-961-01 AL 25-000 CAMINO DE LA ESTACION Nº 395
081-E-963-09-10-11-12-000 AMERICO GUIDI Nº 470
081-E-963-13-14-000 LOS TEHUELCHES Nº 180
081-E-963-15-16-000 LOS TEHUELCHES Nº 160
081-E-963-17-18-19-20-21-000 LOS TEHUELCHES Nº 140
081-E-963-22-000 ESTHER YUNES Nº 445
081-E-963-24-000 ESTHER YUNES Nº 465
081-E-963-01-000 ESTACION CHOELE CHOEL Nº 105
081-E-964-17-000 LOS TEHUELCHES Nº 240
081-E-964-19-000 AMERICO GUIDI Nº 405
081-E-964-20-000 AMERICO GUIDI Nº 415
081-E-964-21-000 AMERICO GUIDI Nº 425
081-E-964-22-000 AMERICO GUIDI Nº 445
081-E-964-23-000 AMERICO GUIDI Nº 455
081-E-964-24-000 AMERICO GUIDI Nº 475
081-E-974-12-000 AMERICO GUIDI Nº 320
081-E-975-23-000 AMERICO GUIDI Nº 355
081-E-984-10-000 AMERICO GUIDI Nº 250
081-E-984-16-000 VERONICO BERON Nº 150
081-E-985-22-000 AMERICO GUIDI Nº 245
081-E-993-01-18-000 ESTHER YUNES Nº 195
081-E-994-02-000 VERONICO BERON Nº 245
081-E-994-06-000 VERONICO BERON Nº 285